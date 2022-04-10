Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,123 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

CLF stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $30.77. 13,188,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,150,290. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

