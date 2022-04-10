Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59.62 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $922.93 million and approximately $59.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROSEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.