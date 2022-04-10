BiFi (BIFI) Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million

BiFi (BIFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $30,291.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BiFi has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ION (ION) traded up 7,312,513.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.90 or 0.12166504 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00197975 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00039098 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00390317 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010651 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

