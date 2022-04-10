Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 30.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 34,833 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.55. 4,278,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,295. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

