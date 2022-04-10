Brokerages Set GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Target Price at $538.00

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $538.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

GNNDY stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 629. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.56. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $126.51 and a 52 week high of $286.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average of $174.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.4678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

