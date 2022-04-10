Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,085,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,812,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

