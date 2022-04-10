Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.18.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,251,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,869. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
