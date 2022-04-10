Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,251,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,869. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

