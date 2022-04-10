MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other MiX Telematics news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MIXT remained flat at $$11.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,411. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $268.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.89.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

