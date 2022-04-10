Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,728 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.67. 1,363,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,269. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $138.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

