Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.04. 1,081,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,472. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $180.88 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

