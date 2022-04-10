Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.20). Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 750%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

NDLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. 117,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,944. The company has a market cap of $238.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

