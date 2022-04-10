Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Target Price at $16.83

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDOFF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDOFF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 97,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

