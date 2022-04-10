Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.40. 4,811,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

