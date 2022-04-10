Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.30.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

