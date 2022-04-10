Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target at $146.89

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRBZF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

PRBZF remained flat at $$79.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $109.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

