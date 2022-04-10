Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.84 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

