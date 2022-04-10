Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qurate Retail’s earnings. Qurate Retail reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qurate Retail will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qurate Retail.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 242,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,611,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 765,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,510,000 after purchasing an additional 521,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

