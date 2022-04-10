$0.22 EPS Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.09%.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

