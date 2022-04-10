Head-To-Head Comparison: Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) vs. TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Finch Therapeutics Group and TScan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Finch Therapeutics Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 432.21%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 834.78%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group -313.84% -26.15% -23.87% TScan Therapeutics -479.49% -86.48% -29.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and TScan Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 12.21 -$58.16 million ($1.93) -2.47 TScan Therapeutics $10.14 million 5.39 -$48.63 million N/A N/A

TScan Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Finch Therapeutics Group beats TScan Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About TScan Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. to discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

