Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nuvectis Pharma.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $47,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $128,650.

NVCT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.27. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

