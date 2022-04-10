Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Upstart reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

UPST stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.17. 8,973,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,493,947. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $28,664,939 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 155.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

