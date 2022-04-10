Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 11,299 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 116,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,967. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

