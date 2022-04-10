2,406 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
