Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $293,000 Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.51 on Friday. 554,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

