Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,898,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,481,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,000,000.

SGOV remained flat at $$100.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 215,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

