Analysts Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT at $37.00

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

FYBR traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. 490,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,633,000 after purchasing an additional 354,859 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,136 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,443,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,240,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,181,000 after acquiring an additional 815,511 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

