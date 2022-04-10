XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get XOMA alerts:

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,995. The firm has a market cap of $312.88 million, a P/E ratio of 184.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. XOMA has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%.

About XOMA (Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.