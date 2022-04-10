Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $814.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) to announce $814.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $778.26 million to $851.16 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $845.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $34,903,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOMD traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $21.87. 1,723,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,613. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

