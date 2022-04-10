Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 3,460 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMAR. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 650.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 73,868 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

PMAR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. 28,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,887. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40.

