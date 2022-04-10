Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.74. 4,017,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

