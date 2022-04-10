1,010 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.03. 2,450,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,053. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.