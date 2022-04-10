Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $306,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $133.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,899. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.25. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

