Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.4% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. 24,852,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,818,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

