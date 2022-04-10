Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,349 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,376. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

