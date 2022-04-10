Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Harmonic also reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 539,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,821. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.98 million, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

