Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 474 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.

RTX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $76.07 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

