South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) to announce $667.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.03 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $674.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,540,000 after buying an additional 2,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,528,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after acquiring an additional 519,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 483,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 932,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.