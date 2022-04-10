$82.75 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will post $82.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $83.00 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $87.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STBA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 195,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,792,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 125,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

