Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will report $8.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.37 million and the highest is $8.91 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $32.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 million to $35.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.01 million, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $41.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFIE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Dawson James raised their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 152,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE remained flat at $$1.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 98,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,527. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.21. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

