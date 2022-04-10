$4.39 Million in Sales Expected for Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celularity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full year sales of $20.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $27.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.97 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celularity.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28.

CELU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Celularity stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. 61,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Celularity has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter worth $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter worth $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celularity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Celularity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

