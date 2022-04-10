Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $657.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) will report sales of $657.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $756.10 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $503.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,033. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

