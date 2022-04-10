Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,844,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,138,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,223,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

