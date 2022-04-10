Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Amgen by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $252.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day moving average is $221.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

