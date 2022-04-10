-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.73). Delcath Systems posted earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

DCTH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a market cap of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $13.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

