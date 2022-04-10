Orbit Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $558,127.00 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $224.30 million and approximately $558,127.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 610,569,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

