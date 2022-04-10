Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,086,000 after purchasing an additional 734,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,688 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,081,000 after purchasing an additional 175,655 shares during the period.

BKLN remained flat at $$21.86 during trading on Friday. 7,444,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,301,853. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

