Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 473,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,285,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,884. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $253.65 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

