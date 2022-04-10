Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) will post sales of $134.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.62 million and the lowest is $130.84 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will report full-year sales of $545.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $558.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $571.13 million, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $606.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,633,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,139,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $34.61. 593,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,142. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

