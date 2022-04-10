Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.62. Columbia Banking System reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 601,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. 695,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $45.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

