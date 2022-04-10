Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 593,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,618. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

